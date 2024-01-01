About this product
1g - Cured Resin - Pink Sherbert
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Pink Sherb is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Sherb IX x Pink Runtz. Called a “Sherb flavor bomb” by Karma, Pink Sherb is a colorful plant with buds in shades of pink, purple and green. The sweet and fruity flavors pair well with relaxing and tingly effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Sherb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item