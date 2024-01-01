About this product
1g - Cured Resin - Warheadz x Mai Tai
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Warhead, also known as Warheads,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and happy. Warhead has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Warhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
