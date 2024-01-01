1g - Diamonds and Sauce - Cherry Cake

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our live resin diamonds and sauce are single source and true to strain. We sift our diamonds so you aren’t getting little sandy grains, you’re getting rocks. Then we drizzle our live resin terpenes on top of them to give them that true to strain delicious cannabis aroma

About this strain

Cherry Cake, also known as “OG Cherry Cake” and “Cherry Cake OG,” is a popular sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing CTF with NorCal Goo. The effects of Cherry Cake are more energizing than calming. Consumers tell us this strain provides a pleasant head high that makes them feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. Cherry Cake pairs well with daytime activities that require creative thinking and an active mind. If you love a heady high, Cherry Cake is an excellent choice. The flavor profile has been described as flowery and earthy with sweet orange undertones. The most dominant terpene found in Cherry Cake is myrcene. With a THC level of 17%, this strain is ideal for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Cherry Cake was originally bred by Purple Caper Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item