About this product
1g - Diamonds and Sauce - Purple Octane
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Purple Octane is a marijuana strain from top breeder turned licensed grower Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky drilled down into the purple and the gas in the GSC/Gelato family. Purple Octane is a cross of (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) x (Jealousy F2). It's got a deep purple look, intense grape fuel aroma and maximum-THC indica hybrid effects.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item