1g - Diamonds and Sauce - Sunset Sherbert
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Sunset, also known as "Sunset OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.
