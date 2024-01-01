1g - Diamonds and Sauce - Toaster Strudel x Mai Tai

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our live resin diamonds and sauce are single source and true to strain. We sift our diamonds so you aren’t getting little sandy grains, you’re getting rocks. Then we drizzle our live resin terpenes on top of them to give them that true to strain delicious cannabis aroma

About this strain

Mai Tai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Waui and Tutti Frutti strains. This bud brings the best of its insanely delicious flavor to a super lifted full-bodied high, creating the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. Mai Tai is 26-32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mai Tai effects include euphoria, sociability, and tingling. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mai Tai when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and inflammation. Bred by unknown breeders, Mai Tai features flavors like citrus, fruity, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mai Tai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a sweet and citrusy tropical fruity flavor with a touch of sharp mint to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a fruity berry overtone accented by sweet and sour citrus and sharp flowery mint. Mai Tai buds have fluffy dense oversized bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mai Tai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item