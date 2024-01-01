About this product
1g - FECO - Blackscotti
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Black Scotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Zhit. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Black Scotti is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Black Scotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Scotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Scotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item