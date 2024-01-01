1g - FECO - Guava Icee

by Altered Alchemy
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Fully Edible Cannabis Oil - Made from fresh frozen live resin single source true to strain cannabis grown by us at Altered Alchemy. This product is full spectrum, high quality, and delivers a massive amount of cannabinoids for a very low price.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
