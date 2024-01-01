About this product
1g - FECO - High Society
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
High Society is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti and Jet Fuel Gelato. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy. High Society has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, High Society, before let us know! Leave a review.
