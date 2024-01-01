1g - FECO - Jungle Cake

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Fully Edible Cannabis Oil - Made from fresh frozen live resin single source true to strain cannabis grown by us at Altered Alchemy. This product is full spectrum, high quality, and delivers a massive amount of cannabinoids for a very low price.

About this strain

Jungle Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake. Jungle Cake is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. Jungle Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Cake effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and enjoyable strain that can lift your mood and calm your nerves, Jungle Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
