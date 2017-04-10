About this product
1g - FECO - Maui Blood
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Maui, also known as "Maui OG" is a sativa marijuana strain. A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time.
