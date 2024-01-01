About this product
1g - Live Resin + Distillate Cartridge - Bubbas Gift x Redneck Wedding
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Redneck Wedding is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and energetic. Redneck Wedding has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Redneck Wedding, before let us know! Leave a review.
