1g - Live Resin + Distillate Cartridge - Grape Cream Cake

by Altered Alchemy
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
