1g - Live Resin + Distillate Cartridge - Life Hack

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

Life Hack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain is a creation of Glass House Farms, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Life Hack is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Life Hack effects include creative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Life Hack when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, fatigue, and ADHD. Bred by Glass House Farms, Life Hack features flavors like gassy, floral, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Life Hack typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Life Hack is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel inspired and alert. This strain also has a relaxing and euphoric effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Life Hack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item