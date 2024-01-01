1g - Live Resin + Distillate Cartridge - Slurricane

by Altered Alchemy
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
