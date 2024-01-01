1g - Live Resin - Gastro Pop

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
We grow premium cannabis, freeze it at negative 30 degrees immediately after being harvested, and extract it with the cleanest methods available, to provide a top tier Live Resin that can stand on it’s own next to any other live resin, regardless of the fact that other companies with oil of this quality charge consumers double if not triple the price.

Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.

A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
