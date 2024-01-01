1g - Live Resin - Indiana Bubblegum

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

We grow premium cannabis, freeze it at negative 30 degrees immediately after being harvested, and extract it with the cleanest methods available, to provide a top tier Live Resin that can stand on it’s own next to any other live resin, regardless of the fact that other companies with oil of this quality charge double, if not triple, the price.

About this strain

Indiana Bubble Gum is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown strain. Bred by Moscaseeds, Indiana Bubble Gum is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Indiana Bubble Gum effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Indiana Bubble Gum when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is [terpene]. Indiana Bubble Gum features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Indiana Bubble Gum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
