1g - Live Resin - Pink Trufflez
Pink Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Truffle. This strain is a decadent treat, with a sweet and creamy flavor of vanilla cake and berries. Pink Truffle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and delicious experience. Leafly customers tell us Pink Truffle effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Cannabis Dynasty, Pink Truffle features flavors like sweet, berry and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Pink Truffle typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.