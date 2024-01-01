Amaretto Sour Indica 1g

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Amaretto Sour effects are mostly energizing.

    Amaretto Sour potency is higher THC than average.

Amoretto Sour is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the renowned strains Zkittlez and (Biscotti x Sherb BX). This strain boasts a balanced blend of sativa and indica genetics, with approximately 40% sativa and 60% indica. Amoretto Sour is a unique and flavorful strain that captures the essence of its parent strains in a harmonious fusion. Its effects are known to be uplifting, creative, and relaxing. This makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. These effects make it suitable for various situations, whether you're engaging in creative activities or simply unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients find value in Amoretto Sour's therapeutic potential. It is frequently chosen by those seeking relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile option for managing a range of discomforts. Bred by Seed Junky, Amoretto Sour features a delightful combination of flavors. The strain is known for its sweet and nutty notes reminiscent of amaretto liqueur, complemented by hints of citrus and earthiness. The dominant terpene in Amoretto Sour is likely to be myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Amoretto Sour typically ranges from a moderate to higher price point, reflecting its quality and unique attributes. Amoretto Sour offers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the best of its parent strains. Its balanced effects, delightful flavors, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a strain worth trying for both recreational and medical users alike.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item