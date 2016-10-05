ATF Crumble 0.5g
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects
1,422 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
