Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Alternative Medicine Association

Alternative Medicine Association

Blue Alien Crumble 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Blue Alien effects

Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!