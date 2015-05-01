Alternative Medicine Association
Blue Alien Crumble 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Blue Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!