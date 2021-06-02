Alternative Medicine Association
About this product
Fruit Punch Live Resin has an exceptionally high (85%) cannabinoid potency and a 9% terpene content, which includes myrcene, limonene and b-caryophyllene. The flavor profile is full and fruity. The product offers an exceptional and stimulating cannabis experience.
Fruit Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!