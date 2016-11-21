About this strain
Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.
Kalashnikova effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
