Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.