Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Sweet Black Angel effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
