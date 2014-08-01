About this strain
Sweet Cheese is a 70% sativa strain that combines the potency and unique flavor profiles of Cheese and Black Jack. Bred by Sweet Seeds, this strain was designed to induce long-lasting relaxation throughout the body, coupled with intense cerebral euphoria. Sweet Cheese is marked by the fragrant fusion of cheese and spice, a combination of aromas found in few other cannabis varieties. Outdoor Sweet Cheese plants finish flowering in mid-October, while indoor plants bloom in 9 weeks.
Sweet Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
