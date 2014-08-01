Sweet Cheese is a 70% sativa strain that combines the potency and unique flavor profiles of Cheese and Black Jack. Bred by Sweet Seeds, this strain was designed to induce long-lasting relaxation throughout the body, coupled with intense cerebral euphoria. Sweet Cheese is marked by the fragrant fusion of cheese and spice, a combination of aromas found in few other cannabis varieties. Outdoor Sweet Cheese plants finish flowering in mid-October, while indoor plants bloom in 9 weeks.