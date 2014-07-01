Loading…
Altitude the Dispensary

Death Star OG

IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Death Star OG effects

Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
