Altitude the Dispensary
Death Star OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Death Star OG effects
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
