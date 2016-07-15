About this strain
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.
Sage and Sour effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
