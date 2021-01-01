With a medical focus, Altus labs is on the forefront of cannabis innovation. Altus works to combine whole plant medicine with the proper ratios of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other catalysts for therapeutic effect.

We separate ourselves from our competitors by controlling the manufacturing process from start to finish, which begins with plant physiology. We maintain our own in house cannabis nursery and garden. We selectively breed strains for specific cannabinoid profiles, and perform whole plant extraction exclusively for our products. Our plants then go through a clean extraction process to be turned into oil. Once the extraction and refinement process is completed, a proprietary process is used to infuse our raw ingredients with the activated oil. Our formulations are then sent to a third party lab to ensure homogeneity and accurate dosing before completing the manufacturing process. We test our finished product again for potency, and we do additional tests to ensure that all products are free of contaminants, residual solvents, and pesticides. Prior to packaging, we weigh every single product to ensure that it meets our strict internal variance guidelines. Consistent, innovative, and responsible.