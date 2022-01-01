About this product
Our best selling Pain Reliever. Fantastic to use for muscle pain, bruises, swelling. Ingredients used are carefully chosen to penetrate muscle tissue and deliver the ingredients to areas which may be sore and painful. Simple to use, just rub in a circular motion over muscle area making sure to go over area a few times massaging into skin. Safe to use for children and is a very effective "ouchie" eliminator. The scent is pleasant to use and the ingredients are FANTASTIC nourishment for your skin. Most people report that they start to feel relief within a few minutes.
About this brand
Amazing Herbal Creations, LLC
Since 2010 we have been soldiers of change paving the way for your ability to choose the way you care for your health, your body and your mind. Our great ancestor, Mother Earth gifted us with just one plant that magically covers all areas of care, Marijuana. It is available in 3 different forms for the healing of 3 different areas of our being. Cannabis Sativa, Indica and Hemp.
Our company covers all of those 3 areas for you by utilizing all 3 forms of the Amazing Herbal Creation. Cannabis, the amazing herbal creation, and here is where our company name was born: Amazing Herbal Creations, LLC. And the heart of our company was formed because we are just like all of you, in search of safe and very effective pain relief, healing and prevention. Organic, from Mother Nature herself. Our products offer a wide range of healing including pain, skin conditions, cold sores, dermatology, relaxation, healing, calming, therapeutic,
