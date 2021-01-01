About this product
1000mg Full Spectrum Salve is specially formulated to moisturize and protect the skin barrier. Each 1 oz. container is packed with ingredients shown to be beneficial to skin health and aid in rejuvenation. Our salve is all-natural and free of dyes and perfumes. Our special combination of 100% American grown hemp-derived CBD and other well-known natural ingredients make for a high-quality CBD Cream.
1000mg Full Spectrum Salve offers you an easy way to use CBD on your skin and achy joints and muscles. Apply a small amount directly to the skin. Because this salve contains 1000mg of CBD, a little bit will go a long way.
1000mg Full contains a combination of the following ingredients::
Beeswax
Cocoa Butter
Coconut Oil (Unrefined)
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Grape Seed Oil
Arnica Oil
Vitamin E
B-Carophylline
Linalool
Terpineol
Geraniol
Lavender Oil
Camphor
Nutmeg Oil
Peppermint Oil
Rosemary
Menthol
Third-party lab tested.
About this brand
American Hemp Oil
YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR BODY. SO DO WE.
High-quality CBD starts at the seed and ends with packaging. Our hemp extract products are manufactured from only the best hemp – sustainably grown, organic, and 100% American – from Colorado. The CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using a solvent-free CO2 process which ensures a pure, high-quality CBD end product for you. We use only natural ingredients, all our edibles are vegan, and everything we sell is lab tested by a third party, ensuring the safety and purity of our products.
When you’re ready to add CBD to your daily routine, don’t put your trust in a company that might not deserve it. Use a product that naturally supports your CBD goals, from a company that is as dedicated to you, as you are.
