About this product
Our 1500mg CBD Muscle Roll-On is specially formulated with menthol, capsicum, camphor, and 1500mg of CBD isolate. The combination of these specific ingredients creates a soothing cooling, then warm feeling. Roll-on to relax away aches and pains. Our special combination of 100% American grown hemp-derived CBD and these other well-known pain soothing natural ingredients make for a high-quality CBD roll-on that packs a powerful punch.
The 1500mg CBD Muscle Roll-On is an easy, no-mess way to get CBD exactly where you want it. Use the included roll-on applicator for easy and targeted application. This 3oz. container of American Hemp Oil’s gel roll-on will go a long way.
1500mg CBD Muscle Roll-On contains the following ingredients:
1500mg of Hemp CBD
Menthol
Capsicum
Camphor
Third-party lab tested.
About this brand
American Hemp Oil
YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR BODY. SO DO WE.
High-quality CBD starts at the seed and ends with packaging. Our hemp extract products are manufactured from only the best hemp – sustainably grown, organic, and 100% American – from Colorado. The CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using a solvent-free CO2 process which ensures a pure, high-quality CBD end product for you. We use only natural ingredients, all our edibles are vegan, and everything we sell is lab tested by a third party, ensuring the safety and purity of our products.
When you’re ready to add CBD to your daily routine, don’t put your trust in a company that might not deserve it. Use a product that naturally supports your CBD goals, from a company that is as dedicated to you, as you are.
