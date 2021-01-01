About this product
This 5000mg CBD Oil is naturally flavored and contains 83mg of CBD isolate per serving. Our Isolate line is virtually odorless and tasteless, making it the perfect product for both new and experienced users. Made with 100% American grown hemp, our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, and organic MCT oil (from Coconuts). This results in the highest quality oils available. Mixing CBD with MCT oil keeps the body from degrading the CBD while moving through your digestive system. MCT Oil acts as a carrier through that process, which allows better absorption of the CBD into your bloodstream.
Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 5000mg CBD Oil is vegan and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.
Third-party lab tested.
About this brand
American Hemp Oil
YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR BODY. SO DO WE.
High-quality CBD starts at the seed and ends with packaging. Our hemp extract products are manufactured from only the best hemp – sustainably grown, organic, and 100% American – from Colorado. The CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using a solvent-free CO2 process which ensures a pure, high-quality CBD end product for you. We use only natural ingredients, all our edibles are vegan, and everything we sell is lab tested by a third party, ensuring the safety and purity of our products.
When you’re ready to add CBD to your daily routine, don’t put your trust in a company that might not deserve it. Use a product that naturally supports your CBD goals, from a company that is as dedicated to you, as you are.
