Logo for the brand American Indican

American Indican

THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge

About this product

Savor a moment in a cannabis vape experience using our pharmacist formulate, THC-free, CBD tincture cartridges. This cartridge contains our proprietary, 250mg tincture formula containing three simple ingredients: organically grown CBD-rich hemp oil, organic coconut oil, and a blend of organic citrus terpenes. The proprietary, terpene profile is composed of mechanical, cold-press extracted citrus terpenes which directly contribute all the personality and health benefits found in our citrus CBD formula.
