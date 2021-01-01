American Indican
THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge
About this product
Savor a moment in a cannabis vape experience using our pharmacist formulate, THC-free, CBD tincture cartridges. This cartridge contains our proprietary, 250mg tincture formula containing three simple ingredients: organically grown CBD-rich hemp oil, organic coconut oil, and a blend of organic citrus terpenes. The proprietary, terpene profile is composed of mechanical, cold-press extracted citrus terpenes which directly contribute all the personality and health benefits found in our citrus CBD formula.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!