American Weed Company's mission is to build a badass brand, fund lobbying efforts, and legalize for veterans. Our goal is to give customers the same products every single time. As the first brand in the industry to use all-natural Terpene Stacking to ensure consistent taste, smell, and effect via our proprietary Terpene infusion process. Our product lines take inspiration from legendary military units from WW2: Devil’s Dawn for folks who want to feel energized and have fun; Bombed Buzz for people who want to chill and relax; and Armored Angel CBN sleep joint, the first on the market, for those that struggle to sleep. We believe that by focusing on keeping it simple, customers will build trust in American Weed Co. products.

