About this product
1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!
This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.
This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!
This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.
This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.
The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.
The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003480
Notice a problem?Report this item