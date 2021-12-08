About this product
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief
THC-a Dimond Dust
Custom Anti-Clog Crutch
Hand Rolled Tendu Plam Leaf
These hand made 1.5 gram blunts are evenly infused with solventless rosin, Kief, and dusted with THC-a diamond dust during the infusion process 100% hand crafted in house using only premium cannabis cultivated by our trusted partners across the Gold’n State.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
About this brand
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.