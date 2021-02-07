About this product
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief
Custom Anti-Clog Crutch
36+% THC
These 6 packs come with SIX fully loaded 1 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners across the Gold’n State.
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.