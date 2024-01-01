Berry Biscotti 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Berry Biscotti 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

About this product

36+% THC
Sun Grown Flower
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief

AmeriCanna's 6 packs come with SIX fully loaded 1 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand, in house, using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.

About this strain

Berry Biscotti is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Tangie. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Berry Biscotti has a decadent, skunky aroma that will make you feel like you are in a candy shop. This strain is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Berry Biscotti effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Berry Biscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Savvy, a brand that reflects a new age of cannabis, Berry Biscotti features flavors like fruity, gassy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Berry Biscotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Berry Biscotti is a potent strain that will make you feel like you are on cloud nine. One hit and you are in heaven! If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Biscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
