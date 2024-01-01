Berry Zlushie AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Berry Zlushie AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart
About this product

1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!

This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.

About this strain

Blueberry Slushie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Blueberry Slushie has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Good Day Farm, a Tennessee-based cannabis brand that aims to illuminate the good in everyone, everywhere, every day. Blueberry Slushie is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Slushie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Slushie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Blueberry Slushie features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Blueberry Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blueberry Slushie is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Slushie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
