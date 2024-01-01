About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz Cake and Blackberry Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of effects and flavors that cater to a diverse range of cannabis enthusiasts. Blackberry Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This makes it an appealing choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Blackberry Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is renowned for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Runtz Cake to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Blackberry Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a prominent blackberry undertone, characteristic of its Blackberry Kush lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Blackberry Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, providing accessibility for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Blackberry Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Blackberry Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.