Carbon Fiber 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Carbon Fiber 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

About this product

AmeriCanna is keeping it sustainable from seed to smoke with premium indoor flower grown and cultivated in facilities powered by green energy 99.9% independent from the power grid and packed into 100% biodegradable packaging for an eco-friendly smoke sesh every time.

About this strain

Carbon Fiber is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies and Cream. Carbon Fiber is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Fiber effects include talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Fiber when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, anxiety, and depression. Bred by the incomparable Cannarado Genetics, Carbon Fiber features flavors like pepper, earthy, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carbon Fiber typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Fiber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna®
Shop products
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
Notice a problem?Report this item