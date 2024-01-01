Gas Runtz 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Gas Runtz 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

About this product

36+% THC
Sun Grown Flower
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief

AmeriCanna's 6 packs come with SIX fully loaded 1 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand, in house, using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.

About this strain

Gas Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Gas House OG. This strain is a flower product from Gas House, a brand that offers exotic and potent cannabis strains with unique flavors and aromas. Gas Runtz is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Runtz effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Gas House, Gas Runtz features flavors like gas, sweet, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gas Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Gas Runtz is a powerful and flavorful hybrid that combines the best of both parents. It has a gassy and fruity aroma that will fill up the room with its pungency. It produces a strong and long-lasting high that will relax your body and uplift your mood. Gas Runtz is a great strain for enjoying a chill and happy time or easing your body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna®
Shop products
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
Notice a problem?Report this item