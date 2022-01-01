About this product
Sun Grown Flower
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief
THC-a Dimond Dust
Custom Anti-Clog Crutch
Hand Rolled Tendu Plam Leaf
These hand made 1.5 gram blunts are evenly infused with solventless rosin, Kief, and dusted with THC-a diamond dust during the infusion process 100% hand crafted in house using only premium cannabis cultivated by our trusted partners across the Gold’n State.
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief
THC-a Dimond Dust
Custom Anti-Clog Crutch
Hand Rolled Tendu Plam Leaf
These hand made 1.5 gram blunts are evenly infused with solventless rosin, Kief, and dusted with THC-a diamond dust during the infusion process 100% hand crafted in house using only premium cannabis cultivated by our trusted partners across the Gold’n State.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AmeriCanna
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.