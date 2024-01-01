About this product
Gotti Beltz 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower
by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
About this strain
Gotti Beltz is a weed strain popularized by Phinest clones of California and their brand Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Beltz from Farming Stoned, hunted and selected by Golden State Banana. It's got a Biscotti-forward smell backed by Z’s loudness and structure.
