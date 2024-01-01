Gotti Beltz 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
About this product

AmeriCanna is keeping it sustainable from seed to smoke with premium indoor flower grown and cultivated in facilities powered by green energy 99.9% independent from the power grid and packed into 100% biodegradable packaging for an eco-friendly smoke sesh every time.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Gotti Beltz effects are mostly calming.

    Gotti Beltz potency is higher THC than average.

Gotti Beltz is a weed strain popularized by Phinest clones of California and their brand Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Beltz from Farming Stoned, hunted and selected by Golden State Banana. It's got a Biscotti-forward smell backed by Z’s loudness and structure.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
