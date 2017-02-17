Hawaiian Punch 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Two Pack

by AmeriCanna®
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

AmeriCanna's 2 pack "Dogwalkers" are an excellent budget alternative to the 6 pack.

These 2 packs come with 2 fully loaded 0.6 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.

Flower - Hawaiian Punch
Rosin - Jet Fuel

About this strain

Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time. 

Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna®
Shop products
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
Notice a problem?Report this item