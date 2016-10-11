About this product
Using our very own advanced NanoCann™ Technology, our tinctures have increased bioavailability. This cutting edge technology reduces the particle size which increases the surface contact area of the activated ingredients for faster and overall increased cannabinoid absorption.
About this strain
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
Lemon Drop effects
Reported by real people like you
161 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
