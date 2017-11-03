Maui Wowie AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart

by AmeriCanna®
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Maui Wowie AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart
About this product

1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!

This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

About this brand

Logo for the brand AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
