AmeriCanna is keeping it sustainable from seed to smoke with premium indoor flower grown and cultivated in facilities powered by green energy 99.9% independent from the power grid and packed into 100% biodegradable packaging for an eco-friendly smoke sesh every time.

About this strain

A modern, rare savory strain— Ooh Mami was bred by Cannarado (who named it Gravy). Ooh Mami is being popularized by Phinest—one of California's biggest cloners out in Sacramento. Ooh Mami mixes Lemon G, OG Kush Breath, and Sour Kush and smells “exactly like a bowl of warm turkey gravy” with a sour lemon finish, Phienst said. Super-weird. It washes great for rosin and carts. Phinest also describes Ooh Mami as smelling like “a 3-day pho broth with shameless amounts of hoisin sauce added in. Big yielder, beautiful, giant, sun-worshiping monsters.” Leave some of the first reviews of Ooh Mami.

AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

