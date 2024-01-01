About this product
Orange Apricot 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Two Pack
by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Orange Apricot is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice and Apricot Helix. As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells like bold citrus. Smoking Orange Apricot will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. This strain usually comes with a thick coating of trichomes.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item