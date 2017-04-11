Purple Voodoo AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!

This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.

About this strain

Purple Voodoo is one of those true hybrids that is a nearly 50/50 mix of sativa and indica from its Double Purple Doja, Purple Urkle, and Purple Diesel heritage. These plants will flower in 8-10 weeks and will produce dark flowers with traces of purple and red. Its purpleness is evident in its pungent taste and smell, which has a musky quality tinged with grapey sweetness. As a good mix, this strain boasts both high THC and especially high CBD levels, making it a popular medicinal strain. The high also has a balanced feeling that is both clear and relaxing.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
