Purple Voodoo AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart
by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Purple Voodoo is one of those true hybrids that is a nearly 50/50 mix of sativa and indica from its Double Purple Doja, Purple Urkle, and Purple Diesel heritage. These plants will flower in 8-10 weeks and will produce dark flowers with traces of purple and red. Its purpleness is evident in its pungent taste and smell, which has a musky quality tinged with grapey sweetness. As a good mix, this strain boasts both high THC and especially high CBD levels, making it a popular medicinal strain. The high also has a balanced feeling that is both clear and relaxing.
